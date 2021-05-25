BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) — A man accused of holding another man in a dog cage against his will at a West Virginia home has been arrested, police said.

On Saturday evening, a witness told Beckley police that the unidentified male victim appeared to be badly beaten, according to a statement released Monday by Lt. David S. Allard.

Court documents say the witness also saw three men threaten to kill the victim if he didn’t give them a large amount of money, WVNS-TV reported.

Much of the video that the witness provided to police wasn’t able to be seen, the station said, but three people could be heard taunting the victim.

Beckley police obtained a warrant after corroborating the witness report and searched the home Saturday night alongside a team from the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, according to Allard.

The victim found inside was “suffering from multiple lacerations, contusions, and a significant injury to an upper extremity,” the statement said. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators found a large dog kennel when they searched the home, according to WVNS.

Allard said Joshua Lafferty was arrested at the scene. He was charged with kidnapping, malicious wounding and conspiracy to commit a felony.

The 32-year-old is being held in the Southern Regional Jail without bond. It was not immediately clear whether he has an attorney who could comment.

The incident is believed to be drug related, according to police, and additional charges are expected as investigators work to identify the other people involved.

