By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) – One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in West Mifflin.
West Mifflin police say one person was transported from the scene of a shooting on Midway Drive Tuesday.
The call came in around 1:40 p.m., police say.
There’s been no word on the victim’s condition or any possible arrests.