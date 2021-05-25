CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Shooting, West Mifflin

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) – One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in West Mifflin.

West Mifflin police say one person was transported from the scene of a shooting on Midway Drive Tuesday.

The call came in around 1:40 p.m., police say.

There’s been no word on the victim’s condition or any possible arrests.