PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After 38 years at KDKA-TV, and 50 years in broadcasting, news anchor Stacy Smith is retiring from KDKA-TV this week.

When Stacy first started at KDKA-TV in 1983, he came to Pittsburgh from WDAF in Kansas City and dove right into covering politics. He covered many of the political conventions and became one of the “go to” people on Election coverage. During his years anchoring the news, Stacy made us a witness to history with the unfolding of the 1994 US Air Flight 427 crash, which earned KDKA-TV a Mid-Atlantic Emmy Award. Stacy was also one of the few local journalists to meet briefly with the Pope (John Paul II) while covering the Pittsburgh Symphony’s historic trip to the Vatican. He also guided Pittsburgh viewers through the Tree of Life Synagogue shootings.

Most recently, Stacy was pivotal in the development, implementation, and execution of KDKA-TV’s 2020 Election coverage plan and footprint. He also created Around the Table, a weekly political segment that became KDKA’s first original programming staple on the new streaming platform, CBSNPittsburgh.

Stacy covered breakthrough medical technology & innovations — much tied to organ transplant and research. The Associated Press (AP) and United Press International (UPI) honored Stacy for reports on Dr. Thomas Starzl, known as the doctor who pioneered modern transplantation. He also was honored by the AP, and nominated for a regional Emmy in 2006, for a half-hour special that he produced, wrote and anchored on the 50-year anniversary of the discovery of the polio vaccine here in Pittsburgh.

“I offer my heartfelt thank you for joining me each day on KDKA. It has been my privilege to report the stories, from tragedies to triumphs and the everyday events that affect all of our lives,” Smith says.

Stacy is so entrenched in the business community and his deep sources there helped us plan for – and break the news about – how the UPMC & Highmark dispute was going to be resolved. In addition to anchoring duties, Stacy has interviewed numerous newsmakers on the weekly KD/PG Sunday Edition show.

In 2007, Stacy was awarded a Golden Quill for an hour special on former Pittsburgh Roman Catholic Bishop Donald Wuerl. Stacy co-produced and anchored the special.

In addition to his award-winning work at KDKA-TV, Stacy was the host of “On-Q Magazine” from its inception, for eight years at WQED. He also wrote, produced and anchored a half-hour documentary on the anniversary of the Salk vaccine, which aired on KDKA and WQED.

Prior to joining KDKA-TV, Stacy anchored the evening newscasts at WDAF-TV in Kansas City, Missouri, for six years. Before that, he worked at WHAS-AM/FM/TV in Louisville and WIFE-AM (now WIBC) in Indianapolis. Stacy began his broadcast career at WLBC-AM/FM in Muncie, Indiana, in December of 1971.

Community activities for Stacy include having served on the Board of Directors of Harmarville Rehabilitations Center, Three Rivers Council for Independent Living, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Family House of Pittsburgh. In 2007, Stacy was given the title of Chairman Emeritus for Family House. He also has been involved with the Shriners and was named an Honorary Ambassador for the Syria Mosque. Stacy is also a founding member and chaired The Pittsburgh Creche Endowment Committee.