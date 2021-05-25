HARRISBURG (KDKA) — There’s a new push in Harrisburg to halt the possibility of vaccine passports being used here in Pennsylvania.

Republicans in the state Senate have started advancing the legislation.

The votes fell on party lines with Democrats opposing the bill.

This bill would prohibit state agencies, counties, municipalities, schools, and bars from enforcing vaccine passports.

The bill would not apply to private businesses and organizations.

Republican bill sponsors argue that requiring a vaccine passport is government intrusion to private medical information.

Republican sponsors also believe requiring such passports discriminates against people who don’t get the vaccine.

Democrats say schools already require vaccinations for measles and pumps and feel that the COVID-19 vaccine may be required at schools for community safety.

The bill had its first consideration in the state Senate on Tuesday.

Similar legislation has been looked at in other states.