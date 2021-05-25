ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) — Tenants of an apartment building in Aliquippa are fed up and want change.

Residents of Towne Tower Apartments say they are living in filth and have issues with electricity and elevators not working.

Eureka Multifamily Group, a Texas-based company, owns the apartment building. A spokesperson told KDKA’s Jennifer Borrasso that a breaker blew and was replaced. KDKA learned this is not the first time there have been problems in the apartment building.

“It’s just ridiculous. It shouldn’t be like this,” said tenant Iris Jackson.

The apartment complex on Franklin Avenue in Aliquippa has residents calling for change. They say there are electrical, air conditioning, plumbing and water issues.

“It’s very bad,” said tenant Melissa Henderson. “The elevators are not working right. The lights are consistently out.”

“At night, you can hear some of the pipes breaking off,” Jackson added.

Aliquippa police say they respond frequently to the apartment complex.

“I think they are dealing with some deplorable conditions,” said Police Officer Dico D’Arrigo. “Complaining about urine in the elevators, the elevators not working, things of that nature have been going on for a while.”

Eureka Multifamily Group told KDKA that the electricity is working, but several tenants say it is a cycle of never-ending problems.

“They should care more about taking care of the tenants,” Jackson said.