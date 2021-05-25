(KDKA) — Walmart is apologizing and investigating after a spoof email went out with a racial slur from an official Walmart email address.
The multi-billion dollar company is blaming an “external bad actor.”READ MORE: Lawmakers In Harrisburg Believe There is No Labor Shortage, Just Workers Who Want To Be Paid More
It was an auto-generated “Welcome to Walmart” message that usually goes out to new customers. But these emails were unsolicited and referred to customers as n-words. The emails went out on Monday.
Walmart released a statement, saying:READ MORE: TSA: Memorial Day Travelers Flying For The First Time Since The Pandemic Should Expect Changes
“We discovered that an external bad actor created false Walmart accounts with obvious intent to offend our customers. We were shocked and appalled to see these offensive and unacceptable emails. We’re looking into our sign-up process to ensure something like this doesn’t happen again. We’re also looking into all available means to hold those responsible accountable.”
It is not known how many of the offensive emails were sent out.MORE NEWS: Bills To Restrict Abortion Rights Advanced In Pennsylvania
There are 20 Walmart stores in the Pittsburgh area.