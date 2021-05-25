BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia native Bill Withers has been honored with a road named in his honor.

The state Department of Transportation says “Bill Withers Memorial Road” is the new name for Slab Fork Road from the Lester Highway to the Coalfields Expressway in Raleigh County.

The musician died at the age of 81 in 2020.

He is best known for writing and recording “Ain’t No Sunshine,” “Lovely Day,” and “Lean on Me.”

He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2015.​

The Division of Highways installed a sign last week renaming the road.

The move was passed by the West Virginia Legislature last month.

