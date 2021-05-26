By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 72 new Coronavirus cases and three additional deaths.READ MORE: Police Shut Down Roads Near Duquesne University For Robbery Investigation
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 41 are confirmed and 31 are probable cases.
The Health Department says new cases range in age from 3 years to 84 years with a median age of 33 years.READ MORE: New Charges Filed In 2013 Shooting Of 1-Year-Old Marcus White Jr.
This follows 62 new cases reported Tuesday, a two-day total of 123 cases reported Monday and 80 reported Saturday.
There have been 7,121 total hospitalizations and 101,056 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 1,942.MORE NEWS: Phone Etiquette: Finding The Balance Between Staying In The Moment And Checking Our Phones
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: