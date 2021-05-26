CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BETHEL PARK (KDKA) – Police didn’t have to work too hard to arrest a man in Bethel Park.

According to police, Shane Rideout walked into their station while he was under the influence on Saturday.

They say he also had heroin, a crack pipe, and a pistol on his person when he walked into the station.

Rideout is a convicted felon and is not allowed to have a gun.