By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BETHEL PARK (KDKA) – Police didn't have to work too hard to arrest a man in Bethel Park.
According to police, Shane Rideout walked into their station while he was under the influence on Saturday.
They say he also had heroin, a crack pipe, and a pistol on his person when he walked into the station.
Rideout is a convicted felon and is not allowed to have a gun.