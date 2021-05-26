PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ciao! All through May, Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is giving us a tour of Italian cuisine. Today, she’s making Tiramisu for dessert!

Tiramisu

Ingredients:

*6 egg yolks (use pasteurized eggs)

*3 egg whites (use pasteurized eggs)

3 tablespoons sugar

1-pound mascarpone cheese

1 ½ cups strong espresso, cooled (see note)

2 – 3 tablespoons simple syrup (optional)

1 tablespoon dark rum

24 packaged ladyfingers (see note)

½ cup bittersweet chocolate shavings, for shaving

Directions:

In a large bowl, using an electric mixer with whisk attachment, beat egg yolks and sugar until thick and pale, about 5 minutes. Add mascarpone cheese and beat until smooth.

Add 1 tablespoon of espresso and mix until thoroughly combined.

In a separate clean bowl, using clean beaters, beat the egg whites until soft peaks form. Gently fold the beaten egg whites into the mascarpone mixture – do not over fold in an effort to keep the mixture light and fluffy.

In a small shallow dish, add remaining espresso and rum and add 2 – 3 tablespoons simple syrup, if desired. Dip each ladyfinger into espresso for only a second or two. Allowing the ladyfingers soak too long will cause them to fall apart. Place the soaked ladyfingers on the bottom of a 9” x 9” baking dish, breaking them in half if necessary in order to fit the bottom.

Spread evenly 1/2 of the mascarpone mixture over the ladyfingers. Arrange another layer of soaked ladyfingers and top with remaining mascarpone mixture. Cover tiramisu with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 2 hours, up to 8 hours. Before serving, sprinkle with chocolate shaving.

Serves: 6

Notes:

*Consumption of raw or under cooked eggs may increase the risk of foodborne illness.

Espresso: I make my espresso using the instant espresso powder – you will find this located in the baking aisle near the packaged baking chocolate bars in most grocery stores.

Ladyfingers: I buy them from the bakery department at the Giant Eagle Market district – you have to ask them to get them from their freezer.