PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ciao! All through May, Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is giving us a tour of Italian cuisine. Today, she’s making Tiramisu for dessert!
Tiramisu
Ingredients:
- *6 egg yolks (use pasteurized eggs)
- *3 egg whites (use pasteurized eggs)
- 3 tablespoons sugar
- 1-pound mascarpone cheese
- 1 ½ cups strong espresso, cooled (see note)
- 2 – 3 tablespoons simple syrup (optional)
- 1 tablespoon dark rum
- 24 packaged ladyfingers (see note)
- ½ cup bittersweet chocolate shavings, for shaving
Directions:
In a large bowl, using an electric mixer with whisk attachment, beat egg yolks and sugar until thick and pale, about 5 minutes. Add mascarpone cheese and beat until smooth.
Add 1 tablespoon of espresso and mix until thoroughly combined.
In a separate clean bowl, using clean beaters, beat the egg whites until soft peaks form. Gently fold the beaten egg whites into the mascarpone mixture – do not over fold in an effort to keep the mixture light and fluffy.
In a small shallow dish, add remaining espresso and rum and add 2 – 3 tablespoons simple syrup, if desired. Dip each ladyfinger into espresso for only a second or two. Allowing the ladyfingers soak too long will cause them to fall apart. Place the soaked ladyfingers on the bottom of a 9” x 9” baking dish, breaking them in half if necessary in order to fit the bottom.
Spread evenly 1/2 of the mascarpone mixture over the ladyfingers. Arrange another layer of soaked ladyfingers and top with remaining mascarpone mixture. Cover tiramisu with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 2 hours, up to 8 hours. Before serving, sprinkle with chocolate shaving.
Serves: 6
Notes:
*Consumption of raw or under cooked eggs may increase the risk of foodborne illness.
Espresso: I make my espresso using the instant espresso powder – you will find this located in the baking aisle near the packaged baking chocolate bars in most grocery stores.
Ladyfingers: I buy them from the bakery department at the Giant Eagle Market district – you have to ask them to get them from their freezer.