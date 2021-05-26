CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Eight years after 1-year-old Marcus White Jr. was shot and killed at a family cookout, there is now a second person facing charges for his death.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 29-year-old Desaun Watson.

    • Watson is facing several charges, including criminal homicide, aggravated assault, and firearm violations.

    Baby Marcus and his two aunts were shot in the back in May 2013 when gunfire rang out in a crowd.

    While his aunts survived, Marcus did not.

    Gregory Parker was already charged with killing Baby Marcus.