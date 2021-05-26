CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Giant Eagle has announced they are recalling their Chicken Street Taco Kits.

They have said that the kits may contain an “undeclared ingredient” in the Chipotle Crema that could affect people who are allergic to eggs.

Giant Eagle has said customers can bring their receipts back to the store for a refund.

They are also using Advantage Card data to alert buyers.