By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 1,127 new Coronavirus cases and 38 additional death.

This brings the statewide total to 1,198,595 cases and 27,123 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

There are 1,186 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, and 301 patients are in ICUs.

The state says 10,321,111 total vaccine doses have been administered and 4,552,126 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 52.3% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

Pennsylvania is adopting the CDC’s newly relaxed mask-wearing guidelines, meaning fully vaccinated people don’t have to wear masks in most places.

However, the Pennsylvania Department of Health says masks are still required for people who aren’t vaccinated until 70% of Pennsylvanian adults are vaccinated.

All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children ages 12 to 15 on May 10.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard

There are 4,575,999 people who have tested negative for COVID-19 to date.

There have been 71,654 cases among residents and 15,348 cases among employees of licensed nursing and personal care homes statewide. Out of all total deaths, 13,263 have been in residents of nursing or personal care facilities.

The state also reports 28,653 healthcare workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 during the pandemic.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: