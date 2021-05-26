By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Eighteen new or returning nonstop flights that include popular vacation destinations will take off from the Pittsburgh International Airport through August.READ MORE: 70% Of Pennsylvanian Adults Have Received 1st COVID-19 Vaccine Dose
The new airline Breeze Airways recently added four new cities from Pittsburgh, and United Airlines recently added nonstop routes to places like Pensacola and Hilton Head. Allegiant, American, Southwest and Spirit are also starting flights back up.READ MORE: Robert Morris University Cutting Its NCAA Division I Men's And Women's Ice Hockey Teams
You can see a list of the new and returning flights here.MORE NEWS: Pitcairn Police Seek Help Finding Missing 31-Year-Old Justin Bianco Who Suffers From Mental Illness
Travelers will also notice a new parking option for the first time in decades. The airport says its economy lot is $7 a day and less than a 10-minute walk to the moving walkway.