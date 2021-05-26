PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An approaching cold front could stir up some strong storms with damaging winds and hail later Wednesday.

We’re seeing sunshine mixing with clouds and a bit cooler temperatures than Tuesday’s steamy high of 87. A cold front is expected to knock the temperature down a few notches and possibly bring in severe weather.

The NWS issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the Pittsburgh area. It’s in place until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

A few showers and a couple of small thundershowers were already popping up in the early afternoon just east of Pittsburgh, but the main area of concern will be an approaching cold front this afternoon and this evening. This could spark showers and some strong storms capable of producing damaging winds and hail.

We’re under a slight risk of severe storms from the Storm Prediction Center through this evening for all of western Pennsylvania and the surrounding area.

Once the front passes, temperatures will cool a bit to the upper 70s Thursday with sunshine. A second, strong cold front arrives Friday with up to an inch of rain and temperatures only in the 60s into Saturday.

The rest of the holiday weekend looks pleasant with sunshine and mid-70s.

