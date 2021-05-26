By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Attorneys in the Robert Bowers case are planning to meet in July to discuss the progress of the trial.

Bowers is accused of killing 11 people and wounding six others at the Tree of Life Synagogue.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

However, the prosecution wants to know if he also intends to use the insanity defense.

They’re requesting any reports on Bowers’ mental health and other expert opinions.

Prosecutors also have asked the judge to set deadlines in order to have the case move forward but the defense is blaming the delay on the pandemic.

The judge has decided to not put any deadlines in place saying that as things open up, Bowers’ legal team will pick up speed.