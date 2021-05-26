By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BELLE VERNON, Pa. (KDKA) – State police in Belle Vernon are asking for help finding a missing 34-year-old woman.
Police say Destini Dawn Bradey hasn’t been in contact with her friends and family since May 4.
State Police Belle Vernon is looking for Destini Dawn BRADEY 34 years old. Last contact with friends and family was on 05/04/21. If seen or know of her location please contact PSP Belle Vernon at 724-929-6262. pic.twitter.com/cZykZEWvze
— Troopers Bondarenka, Broadwater & Allison (@PSPTroopBPIO) May 26, 2021
Police ask anyone who has seen her or might know where she is to call 724-929-6262.