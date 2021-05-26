CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Belle Vernon, Local TV, Missing Person, Missing Woman, State Police

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BELLE VERNON, Pa. (KDKA) – State police in Belle Vernon are asking for help finding a missing 34-year-old woman.

Police say Destini Dawn Bradey hasn’t been in contact with her friends and family since May 4.

Police ask anyone who has seen her or might know where she is to call 724-929-6262.