CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By Daisy Jade
Filed Under:412 Fanatics, 412 for Life, Card Collecting, Chip Ganassi, Daisy Jade, Edinboro, Efdot Studios, Fan N'ATion, Fine Wine And Good Spirits, FNAT, Indy 500, Josh Gibson, KDKA, Olympics, Penguins, Pens, Pirates, Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Sports Fans, Pittsburgh's CW, Rich Walsh, Sports Fans, Steelers, Summer and Spirits Matchups, Tony Kanaan, Voodoo Brewing, Zoe Skirboll

Check out what’s coming up this SATURDAY, MAY 29 on JP Roofing FAN N’ATION with Hosts Rich Walsh and Daisy Jade:

READ MORE: After 50 Years In Broadcasting, Stacy Smith Is Retiring

Inside one of the greatest Steeler-fan friendships of all time! Then make this Memorial Day pop with a “fan-tastic” drink lineup. Plus, how to nab this ultra-rare Josh Gibson card in a giveaway.

Saturday at 7:30 pm on KDKA-TV or live stream on CBSN Pittsburgh on KDKA.com. Or watch an encore episode at 11 pm on Pittsburgh’s CW! Set your DVRs…You won’t want to miss it!

READ MORE: Humane Officers Removing About 50 Dogs From Whitehall Home

Follow us for more show updates:

MORE NEWS: Bill Aims To Make It Easier For State To Determine Which Businesses Are Essential And Life-Sustaining

 