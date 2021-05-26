PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Tony Moreno may still have a shot at becoming Pittsburgh’s next mayor.

However, that shot would mean he would have to cross party lines and run as a Republican.

Initial results from Allegheny County show that Moreno received 1,379 write-in votes from Republican primary voters.

That means he has enough votes to appear on the Republican line in the general election and challenge Democratic nominee Ed Gainey.

Moreno is a retired Pittsburgh Police officer and U.S. Army veteran.

As mayor, Moreno says he would prioritize public works, public safety, and improve police-community relations.

Moreno would have the chance to make those changes if he accepts the Republican nomination and runs for mayor.

However, it is not known if he will make that decision and continue his candidacy.