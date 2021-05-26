CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By Briana Smith
Filed Under:Briana Smith, Ed Gainey, Local TV, pittsburgh mayoral race, Pittsburgh News, Tony Moreno

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Tony Moreno may still have a shot at becoming Pittsburgh’s next mayor.

However, that shot would mean he would have to cross party lines and run as a Republican.

READ MORE: New Charges Filed In 2013 Shooting Of 1-Year-Old Marcus White Jr.

Initial results from Allegheny County show that Moreno received 1,379 write-in votes from Republican primary voters.

That means he has enough votes to appear on the Republican line in the general election and challenge Democratic nominee Ed Gainey.

READ MORE: Phone Etiquette: Finding The Balance Between Staying In The Moment And Checking Our Phones

Moreno is a retired Pittsburgh Police officer and U.S. Army veteran.

As mayor, Moreno says he would prioritize public works, public safety, and improve police-community relations.

Moreno would have the chance to make those changes if he accepts the Republican nomination and runs for mayor.

MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Weather: Severe Afternoon Storms Expected On Wednesday

However, it is not known if he will make that decision and continue his candidacy.