By: KDKA-TV News Staff

FAIRMONT, W. Va. (KDKA) – An AMBER Alert has been issued for 3-year-old Emmalina Hinnerman in West Virginia.

According to the West Virginia State Police, the alert has been issued for Marion County and surrounding counties in West Virginia.

It is believed that Emmalina was abducted by her grandmother, Rose Mary Glaspell.

They were last seen leaving Country Club Road in Fairmont in a gray car with unknown plates or registration on Saturday, May 22.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Marion County Sheriff’s Department at (304)-367-5300.