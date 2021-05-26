By: KDKA-TV News Staff
FAIRMONT, W. Va. (KDKA) – An AMBER Alert has been issued for 3-year-old Emmalina Hinnerman in West Virginia.READ MORE: Mayoral Candidate Tony Moreno Could Run As A Republican In November
According to the West Virginia State Police, the alert has been issued for Marion County and surrounding counties in West Virginia.READ MORE: State Police Investigating Teenager Shot In Aliquippa
It is believed that Emmalina was abducted by her grandmother, Rose Mary Glaspell.
They were last seen leaving Country Club Road in Fairmont in a gray car with unknown plates or registration on Saturday, May 22.MORE NEWS: Police Arrest Man In Bethel Park After He Walked Into Station Under The Influence
Anyone with information is asked to call the Marion County Sheriff’s Department at (304)-367-5300.