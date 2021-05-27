By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 47 new Coronavirus cases and one additional death.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 42 are confirmed and five are probable cases.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 42 are confirmed and five are probable cases.

The Health Department says new cases range in age from one month to 82 years with a median age of 35 years.
There have been 7,126 total hospitalizations and 101,103 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
There have been 7,126 total hospitalizations and 101,103 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.

The county-wide death toll stands at 1,943.
