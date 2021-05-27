PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A water main break in Beechview is causing serious flooding.
This isn’t even the worst of it.
The water was rushing down the street. This is what it looked like a couple of minutes ago.
The resident who lived in this home says he's never seen anything like this in 30 years.
— Briana Smith (@brianasmithnews) May 27, 2021
Crews were able to shut off the water and now they’re working on fixing the pipes.
Earlier on Thursday morning, water came rushing down the street through backyards and into driveways.
A resident of the neighborhood said he woke up to what sounded like gunshots but ultimately was water rushing through his pipes.
He said that he has water damage in his basement as a result and will likely need a new hot water tank.
He’s lived in the home for 29 years and told KDKA that he has never seen anything like this.
We’ll have updates all morning long on KDKA News on Pittsburgh’s CW.