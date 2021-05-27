PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A water main break in Beechview is causing serious flooding.

The break occurred near the intersection of Wenzell and Voelkel avenues.

This isn’t even the worst of it.

The water was rushing down the street. This is what it looked like a couple of minutes ago.

The resident who lived in this home says he’s never seen anything like this in 30 years. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/dtHYdfy973

— Briana Smith (@brianasmithnews) May 27, 2021