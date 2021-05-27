By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – New COVID-19 case numbers continue to drop and on Wednesday, the Allegheny County Health Department reported only 72 new cases of the virus.
The health department credited the dropping numbers to more people getting vaccinated.
About 75% of adults in Allegheny County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the health department's numbers.
Dr. Debra Bogen said she’s hopeful that even more will be vaccinated by summer.
"With each dose administered we inch closer and closer to normalcy," she said. "While I'm pleased we're in a place where dropping the mitigation orders is possible, I continue to urge everyone to make wise decisions. Outbreaks continue to trace back to high-risk events such as indoor parties, sporting events, and other gatherings where attendees do not wear masks or physically distance."
The health department also added that 98% of seniors in Allegheny County are vaccinated.