HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Dennis "Rooster" Katona, the former national leader of the Pagans Motorcycle Club, now has a little longer before he must report to the Westmoreland County Prison. When he does, he'll be behind bars along with Victor Steban, a double homicide suspect police say tried to kill Katona.
Fifty-four-year-old Katona from Hempfield was expected to turn himself in Friday to resume his 40- to 80-month sentence on drug offenses, but a court order signed Thursday pushed back his report date to July 2.
When Katona reports there, he'll be in the same prison as Steban, who police say shot up Katona's home earlier this month. Steban is also accused in a house fire, a double homicide, other drive-by shootings and an attempted carjacking. Steban told reporters his motivation for his crime spree was "all about getting Rooster."
According to a criminal complaint, Steban told police he drove to Katona’s house to kill him, saying, “I’ll do it right now, if he came into this room.”