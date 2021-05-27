By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CANTON, Ohio (KDKA) – The Pro Football Hall Of Fame will once again be fully reopened starting on Friday.
All of the exhibits will be open for the first time since March 2020.
Later this year, five former members of the Steelers will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
They include former head coach Bill Cowher, former scout Bill Nunn, and former players Troy Polamalu, Alan Faneca, and Donnie Shell.