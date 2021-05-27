By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A woman was taken to a local hospital in critical condition after she struck a pole and a tree along Mifflin Road on Thursday morning.READ MORE: 'Fish For Free Day' Part Of Memorial Weekend Activities In Pennsylvania
According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just before 3:00 a.m. on Thursday morning, they were called to the 800 block of Mifflin Road and found the vehicle had run into a pole and a tree.READ MORE: Pennsylvania Woman Accused Of Stealing Nancy Pelosi's Laptop During Capitol Riots Granted Release
The woman was trapped inside the vehicle and firefighters and medics were able to get her out and transported her to the hospital.MORE NEWS: Pennsylvania State Parks And Forests Expecting Big Memorial Day Weekend
No other injuries reported and the collision investigation unit is processing the scene.