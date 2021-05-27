By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police say a call for a missing DoorDash delivery led to two arrests in Bethel Park.
Bethel Park Police say just after midnight on Monday, they were asked to check on the welfare of a DoorDash driver who hadn’t delivered her order several hours before.
Police say they found her car abandoned in the parking lot of the pick-up location and the business was closed. Behind the business, police say they found 38-year-old Jacob Wilson, but they couldn't find his wife, the missing delivery driver.
Several hours later, police say 32-year-old Sonya Wilson appeared and said she had been assaulted and threatened by her husband. Jacob was arrested on multiple counts.
As police investigated, they say they learned that Sonya had gone to a neighboring business and spent three hours inside before leaving with stolen property. She was also arrested on multiple counts, and police say she had suspected drugs on her.
Both Sonya and Jacob were taken to the Allegheny County Jail.