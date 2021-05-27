PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning, we get a dry “day” today after seeing several brief rounds of rain yesterday.

This morning will be sunny with some high clouds moving in for the afternoon.

Dew points are surprisingly still in the upper 50s this morning, even with winds out of the northwest.

Wind speeds will be between 5-10mph.

With today being dry, it allows me to really look ahead at your holiday weekend to let you know what to expect.

Rain chances will return tomorrow as mid-level low moves through. Rain will arrive late Friday morning. Once the rain arrives, expect it to be here for a while.

Rain chances will stick around through the rest of Friday and through most of Saturday.

Some data shows even Sunday being wet through the day, but I am holding back on continuing rain for a third day on Sunday.

While Friday and Saturday will be damp, the other big concern over the weekend for many is temperatures.

The rain will make Friday and Saturday non-pool days.

But what about Sunday and Monday?

Well, highs on Sunday will likely just be around 60 degrees.

Certainly not what you think about when you are thinking about pool days.

Memorial Day will be warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Not the warmest for hitting the water but it certainly could be worse.

