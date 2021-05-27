(KDKA)- The Pittsburgh Pirates are wrapping up their three-game series against the Chicago Cubs this afternoon at PNC Park. On a five-game losing streak entering the day, the team is hoping to end the skid before welcoming the Colorado Rockies to town. Their defense in the third inning didn’t help the cause.

With a runner on second and two outs, Cubs second baseman Javier Baez hit a easy ground ball to third that should have ended the inning. Key words, should have.

Instead, when Erik Gonzalez’s throw to first pulled Will Craig off the bag, he attempted to tag Baez coming down the first base line. Baez retreated towards home and Craig, rather than just running back and tagging first base, followed.

At that point, Cubs catcher Willson Contreras, who started the play on second, round third and made a break for home. Craig, at this point so far down the first base line that he was near home plate himself, tossed the ball to the catcher Michael Perez who was unable to apply the tag in time allowing Contreras to score.

Unfortunately, the calamity didn’t stop there as Baez, realizing no one was at first, broke back towards first base and slid in safely before Perez threw the ball away into right field allowing him to take second. All in all, a rough play defensively for the Pirates.

we have no words to describe this play, you've just gotta see it. pic.twitter.com/mYcsDOADYB — Cut4 (@Cut4) May 27, 2021

Screenshots from the broadcast shows members of the Cubs bench laughing after the play, seemingly unable to believe themselves what just happened.

pic.twitter.com/kFfScV9JQN — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) May 27, 2021

Baseball fans across the Twitter-sphere weighed in with their thoughts as well. One asked the logical question, “why not just step on first?”

Why didn’t the first baseman just step … on first base? — James Wagner (@ByJamesWagner) May 27, 2021

Others were a bit more harsh with their reactions.

If I was the pirates pitcher i woud start beaning my own players after this https://t.co/bXTm8AZOGp — PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) May 27, 2021

Who knew a 40 second video could perfectly sum up Pirates baseball… pic.twitter.com/LpnAB8ZQS9 — Barstool Yinzers (@BarstoolBurgh) May 27, 2021

Play by play announcer Jason Benetti went straight for a joke about it being actual Pirates playing.

Based on that play, I think you could convince someone watching their first baseball game that those were actual pirates playing the infield. Like marauders of the high seas who just docked at the park. — Jason Benetti (@jasonbenetti) May 27, 2021

And another Pirates fan made the case that this play was worse than last week’s 20-1 loss to the Atlanta Braves.