By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pens led the NHL's local TV ratings this season, according to the Sports Business Journal.
Ratings published by the SBJ Thursday put the Penguins not only at the top for hockey, but also at the top of all U.S.-based NHL teams and NBA teams included in the rankings.
The SBJ says the Pens averaged a 7.79 rating. Other teams in the top five were Las Vegas, St. Louis, Buffalo and Boston.
The Penguins say this puts them in the number one or two spot for local TV ratings for the past 15 consecutive years.