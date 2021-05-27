By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – A Pennsylvania woman accused of breaking into the U.S. Capitol and stealing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's laptop has been granted release from home detention.
Court documents show that Riley Williams of Harrisburg is now able to leave her home between 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.
She requested the release in hopes of getting a job.
Williams was arrested in January following the riots at the U.S. Capitol.