By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh woman is charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI after her passenger died in a crash on Saw Mill Run Boulevard.
Police say Allison Matthew was drunk and driving 100 mph just before she crashed her car on Saw Mill Run Boulevard. It killed her passenger Katherine Barvilchak.
On Feb. 6, Matthew crashed her vehicle in Duquesne Heights. She crossed the center line before she hit a utility pole. The car overturned several times. Barvilchak was pronounced dead at the scene.
The criminal complaint says Matthew was taken to the hospital in critical condition and her blood alcohol level was .18, more than twice the legal limit.
Police filed multiple felony charges against her this week.