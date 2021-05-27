By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are on the scene of a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Allentown neighborhood.
Pittsburgh Public Safety said the shooting happened Thursday in the 700 block of East Warrington Avenue. Officials say one person was shot and taken to a local hospital.
Public Safety says to avoid the area.
