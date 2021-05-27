CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are on the scene of a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Allentown neighborhood.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Public Safety)

Pittsburgh Public Safety said the shooting happened Thursday in the 700 block of East Warrington Avenue. Officials say one person was shot and taken to a local hospital.

Public Safety says to avoid the area.

