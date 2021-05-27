By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — She is one of the greatest gymnasts of all time and in the fall she will be performing right here in Pittsburgh.
Simone Biles and the Gold Over America Tour will be making a stop at PPG Paints Arena on Oct. 29, 2021. The 35-city tour, featuring all-star gymnasts, will kick off in September.
The show is described as a "high-energy, gymnastics-meets-pop-concert spectacular."
Biles is the most decorated gymnast of all-time.
In addition to Biles, fellow 2016 Olympic champion Laurie Hernandez will also appear. Other notable gymnasts include social media star Katelyn Ohashi and Morgan Hurd.
For ticket information, visit this link.
And for more information on the tour, click here.