PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) — Penn Hills High School is holding a memorial service following a recent string of sudden deaths among students.
Over the past month, four 17-year-old students have died. Three of them were victims of gun violence.
The service started at 6 p.m. and is right outside the main entrance of the high school.
Students are expected to speak at the service. They will address gun violence and call for unity and peace in the community.
Since the deaths of Day Meir Boyd, Darin Hobdy, Jason Jackson and Jason Lott, the high school has been filled with heartache.
"Four within four weeks is just beyond measure," said Superintendent Dr. Nancy Hines. "We have some very committed people, very caring people who are doing their best. But we're all struggling right now."
For anyone unable to attend the memorial service, the district is asking them to take the pledge against violence on their social media pages.