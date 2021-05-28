PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning, let’s talk about your Memorial Day Weekend forecast.

I really wish I had better news when it comes to the lead-up to Memorial Day.

Overall I have only one comfortable day for grilling and no real pool days over the weekend with the forecast.

We will see plenty of rain with temperatures well below average through Sunday.

Today starts off dry for most, with rain showers already impacting places along I-80.

For Pittsburgh, the rain will arrive around noon, with rain showers being fairly steady this afternoon through around 8:00 p.m.

Rain will then become scattered overnight tonight and through the day on Saturday.

Rain chances will stick around through the morning hours of Sunday before we finally see the chance for rain back to 0%.

Cooler air will also roll in for the holiday weekend, making for some cool times for anyone hoping to hop into the pool.

Highs today will be in the mid to upper 60s with highs on Saturday and Sunday struggling to get near 60 through the day.

Highs do jump back up to the low 70s by memorial day.

Temperatures should return to near normal by the end of next week.

Just a heads up that there will be another couple of rainy days next week on Wednesday and Thursday.

