By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 72 new Coronavirus cases and one additional death.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 42 are confirmed and 30 are probable cases.
The Health Department says new cases range in age from two months to 96 years with a median age of 34 years.
There have been 7,130 total hospitalizations and 101,175 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 1,944.
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: