PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A shooting that left a teen in critical condition in Pittsburgh’s Allentown neighborhood is the latest in a string of shootings involving young people. It’s street violence that many say is escalating to horrific levels, and people are urging teens to reach out for help

“The violence is getting out of control,” said Vance Borio, an Allentown resident.

It’s a sentiment shared by many residents, as more teenagers suffer from gunshot wounds.

“These kids are killing each other, and it’s got to end right now,” said Borio.

Pittsburgh Police say a 17-year-old was shot Thursday night around 9:30 p.m. on East Warrington Avenue in Allentown. He was rushed to the hospital in serious condition. Witnesses say two males fled towards Mt. Washington.

This all happened hours after Penn Hills High School held a memorial service in honor of three other 17-year-olds who were recently killed: Day Meir Boyd, Darin Hobdy, and Jason Jackson Jr.

“This is part of the pandemic,” said Representative Connor Lamb, D-17. “There’s more violence and drug overdoses now than almost anytime in our history.”

“I believe that it’s a lot about not being associated with the community anymore,” said Borio. “It’s a shame. It’s a travesty.”

Elected officials and community organizers are urging youth to drop the guns and ask for help.

“These kids need trauma treatment,” said Amber Sloan, the M.A.D.E. I.T. executive director. “Mental health matters. Therapy is real. Get yourself healed.”

Police are asking the community to come forward if they have any information about these crimes as investigations continue.