By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – One of the 47 dogs removed from a home in Whitehall has died.

“Sadly, one of the dogs was suffering from severe heart complications and respiratory failure and we had to say goodbye,” Animal Friends said on Facebook.

The rescue started Wednesday when Animal Friends said humane officers were in the process of removing about 50 dogs from a home on the 4900 block of Brownsville Road.

It all started with a complaint about an overwhelming odor coming from the residence. Animal Friends say it was so bad, neighbors said they could smell it inside their own homes.

After serving a search warrant, Animal Friends along with the Whitehall Police, the Whitehall Fire Company and South Hills Animal Control began removing the dogs from the home.

Animal Friends is now asking for help as it works to give medical and behavioral care to the 46 dogs who are looking for new, loving homes. They still have to undergo care, but once they’re available for adoption, they’ll be posted on Animal Friends’ website.

There’s no word on any possible charges yet.