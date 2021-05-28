CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Parole Board has denied Bill Cosby’s parole request.

The decision was handed down earlier this month.

The board cited a number of reasons, including a negative recommendation from the Department of Corrections. The board says it will not consider parole for Cosby again until he completes therapy.

He was sentenced to between 3 and 10 years in jail for sexual assault back in 2018.