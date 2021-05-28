CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As of today, Allegheny County is no longer requiring masks for fully vaccinated employees at its worksites.

The new policy went into effect today for employees, contractors, and visitors at most of the county’s facilities.

Unvaccinated people will still be required to wear masks and maintain social distancing protocols.

Local leaders said the decision was made in line with the CDC’s guidance.