By: Digital Content Producer Heather Lang

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Pirates player Chris Stratton has put out a call to fans for help finding Ace, his family’s beloved dog.

Stratton says Ace is a 50-pound Labrador-heeler mix. He has black fur with white and gray markings on his chest and paws.

My dog Ace got out of our backyard in Shadyside. 50 lbs lab heeler mix, currently doesn’t have a collar on. If anyone in the area has seen him please reach out. My family would be very appreciative, thank you! pic.twitter.com/xD0elnfotX — Chris Stratton (@cstratton46) May 28, 2021

Ace was not wearing a collar when he disappeared.

According to Stratton, Ace managed to escape from the family’s backyard in Shadyside. He was last seen Thursday night crossing Penn Avenue to N. Negley and E. Liberty Boulevard.

The Pirates even tweeted to help get the word out.

The Stratton’s pup is still missing in Shadyside. Please share this so we can get Ace home safely. https://t.co/9a7SGiqNi6 — Pirates (@Pirates) May 28, 2021

Statton says he is thankful to everyone who has reached out with sightings, advice and support.

“Thanks again for helping my family find him!” writes Stratton.

Come home, Ace.

