The Pirates even tweeted to help get the word out.
Filed Under:Chris Stratton, Furry Tails, Local TV, Missing Pet, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Pirates, Shadyside

By: Digital Content Producer Heather Lang

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Pirates player Chris Stratton has put out a call to fans for help finding Ace, his family’s beloved dog.

Stratton says Ace is a 50-pound Labrador-heeler mix. He has black fur with white and gray markings on his chest and paws.

Ace was not wearing a collar when he disappeared.

According to Stratton, Ace managed to escape from the family’s backyard in Shadyside. He was last seen Thursday night crossing Penn Avenue to N. Negley and E. Liberty Boulevard.

Statton says he is thankful to everyone who has reached out with sightings, advice and support.

“Thanks again for helping my family find him!” writes Stratton.

Come home, Ace.
