Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Yoda

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Yoda came to Animal Friends on May the Fourth! She was rescued by our Humane Society Police Officers from a neglectful situation and since she arrived, Yoda has been the most fun-loving gal we know. She is a young pup who would benefit from a family who will be patient and dedicated to positive reinforcement training. Yoda is an eager student who is excited to learn and exercise her mind and body in fun and challenging ways. She may even be open to having a canine sibling (as long as proper introductions are made first!) who will help teach her good puppy manners and be a good play companion for her.

To find out more about how to adopt Yoda, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Sparrow

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Sparrow is an energetic 1-year-old Jack Russell Terrier mix.

She loves to be with you but is shy at first, and needs time to get to know new people.

Sparrow needs a Jack Russell Terrier experienced adopter. She is possessive with her food and toys with other animals.

Sparrow can not be loose outside. She needs a fenced-in yard and supervision as she also is a climber, and climbs out very quickly. She can also go over baby gate.

If you would like to add some positive energy to your life, contact us about Sparrow.

To find out more about how to adopt Sparrow, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

