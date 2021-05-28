By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you're somebody that considers the perfect burger a work of art, Heinz is looking for you.
They’re looking to possibly hire you as a “Head Burger Artist.”
The winner and a friend will travel around the country and taste test different burgers.
Heinz is offering a $25,000 grand prize, a lifetime supply of Heinz condiments, and the chance to consult on future innovations.
Contestants must build their best creation with the burger as a backdrop and condiments as the paint and then submit it to Heinz by July 19.
You can check out the contest and submit your artwork on the Heinz Art Of The Burger website.