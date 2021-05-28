YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — A man who threatened an Ohio Jewish community center in a video that authorities say showed him shooting a semi-automatic rifle has pleaded guilty to charges, prosecutors said.
James Reardon, 22, entered pleas on Wednesday in federal court in Youngstown to transmitting a threatening communication and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.READ MORE: Man Accused In Jewish Center Threat Wants Evidence That Portrays Him In Negative Light Tossed
Police and members of an FBI task force raided Reardon’s home in New Middletown in August 2019 and found firearms, a submachine gun and “numerous” items of World War II Nazi propaganda, authorities said. Reardon arrived home during the search and was arrested.
Police at the time said Reardon had posted a video of a man shooting a semi-automatic rifle that was captioned: “Police identified the Youngstown Jewish Family Community shooter as local white nationalist Seamus O’Rearedon.”READ MORE: Man Accused Of Threatening Youngstown Jewish Center Indicted
A message seeking comment was left Friday with Reardon’s attorney.
Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 22.MORE NEWS: Attorney For Man Accused Of Threatening Ohio Jewish Community Center Says Case Is ‘Completely Fictional’
