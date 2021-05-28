By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Memorial Day will be observed across the Pittsburgh region this long weekend with ceremonies, both in-person and virtual, parades and memorials.

Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall in Oakland is planning a virtual Memorial Day observance on Monday. For more information, visit this link.

In Lawrenceville, there will be a Centennial Celebration at the historic Doughboy statue. That will be held on Sunday, May 30, at 12:30 p.m. in Doughboy Square.

There will also be a lot of closures for the long holiday weekend.

In the City of Pittsburgh, all government offices will be closed and the city’s Parks and Recreation Department is suspending food distributions.

Garbage and recycling pick up across the city will also be pushed back by one day for the entire week.

This is the holiday schedule for city Parks and Recreation facilities:

HEALTHY ACTIVE LIVING CENTERS (Senior Centers)

CLOSED

The Grab ‘n Go Meal Schedule will accommodate seniors with extra meals on Friday, May 28, 2021 and the regular schedule will resume on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.

RECREATION CENTERS

CLOSED

Grab ‘n Go meal distribution at Citiparks locations and our sponsored sites will resume on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.

MELLON PARK TENNIS CENTER

CLOSED

SPRAY PARKS

Spray Parks open Saturday, May 29, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily

SCHENLEY PARK SKATING RINK

Closed for the season

OLIVER BATH HOUSE

Remains closed

In Allegheny County, all government offices, County Council and courts will be closed on Monday. All offices and parks facilities will reopen for regular business hours on Tuesday, June 1.

County officials say that the North Park and South Park golf courses will be open from dawn to dusk on the holiday.

PennDOT is closing its driver license and photo centers across the state for the entire holiday weekend. Those in need of forms, manuals or other services can use the website until the offices reopen on Tuesday.

As for Port Authority service, they say all bus and light rail service will be operating on Sunday schedules on the holiday. In addition, the Downtown Service Center will be closed.