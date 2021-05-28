By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — On Friday, Governor Tom Wolf ordered all US and Commonwealth flags flown at public facilities to be lowered to half-staff for May 31, Memorial Day.
"Memorial Day is a day of remembrance, to honor those we have lost and to share our gratitude for their immense sacrifice. On this day, we celebrate the freedoms that we all hold dear, and recommit ourselves to ensuring that our nation lives up to the promise these brave individuals fought for: the promise of freedom, liberty and equality for all," Wolf said in a statement.
The US flag is instructed to fly at half-staff from sunrise to noon on Memorial Day.
Though the order affects the Commonwealth flag, Commonwealth flags have been at half-staff since March 11, 2020 to honor the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic.