HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The state is lifting its mask mandate by June 28. The mandate could be ditched even earlier if 70% of adults get fully vaccinated before then.

The mask mandate currently follows CDC guidelines, requiring those who aren’t fully vaccinated to wear a face covering.

The announcement Thursday comes a day after Gov. Tom Wolf says 70% of Pennsylvanian adults have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam said that’s a strong indicator that the state is on track to get at least that many people their second doses by the end of June.

Beam said that date is set, even if everyone isn’t fully vaccinated by then.

But even with the order lifted, the Department of Health says people will still have to follow CDC guidance for wearing masks, like wearing one when a business requires it or wearing one on public transportation.

As of Thursday, almost 53% of Pennsylvanian adults have been fully vaccinated.

The state is still pushing for people to get vaccinated. Beam says that most people who are now dying from COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

“Unfortunately, at this point, many of our deaths feel preventable,” she said.

The state is reopening on Monday, doing away with all restrictions except the mask mandate. It marks a return to normal after a pandemic that has killed more than 27,000 Pennsylvanians.