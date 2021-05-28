PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (AP) — A single-engine airplane crashed in southern Ohio Friday morning near a wooded area, killing the two people aboard, the State Highway Patrol said.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.READ MORE: On A Positive Note: Kindness And Candy Go Hand In Hand At Butler County Store
The crash of the 2015 LancAir Evolution happened about 10:50 a.m. The patrol described it as an experimental aircraft, and the company website said the planes are sold as kits.READ MORE: Police: New Castle High School Prom Placed On Lockdown After Threats To Students
Portsmouth is about 95 miles (153 kilometers) south of Columbus.MORE NEWS: Dog Rescued From Whitehall Home Dies, 46 Others Still Receiving Care
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)