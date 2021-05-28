By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Dressed in blue, a dozen women walked two and a half miles on Thursday night to honor the lives of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and others that were lost.
The procession began at the Art House in Homewood.
From there, they walked to Frick Art Museum in Point Breeze, and then back to Homewood.
The “Blue Walk” was organized by artist and activist Vanessa German.